Report: Judge rules Department of Health must release county-level data

This column is from my heart. I am so concerned about Atascosa County’s vaccination rate for COVID that I want to write about it this week. We are in the lowest tiers of counties our size and up for the percentage of vaccination. We have had great initial turnout and I feel most of the high-risk persons have been vaccinated. To defeat this disease, we need to increase our numbers substantially. For those adults who have just been putting it off, I want you to know I understand. I dreaded getting my inoculation, I don’t like needles, but it all went fine. So, don’t be afraid and please go to one of the several clinics or drugstores giving the shots. It is also liberating. I can testify to that personally. The worry is gone. This disease is still out there and is still dangerous. Our confirmed positives are still high. So, to be approaching countywide safety we need another 30% to get the shot. By October there will be a booster and I plan to get it.