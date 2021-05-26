Cancel
Report: Judge rules Department of Health must release county-level data

By Nikita Biryukov
New Jersey Globe
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered the New Jersey Department of Health to release county-level virus data in response to an Open Public Records Act (OPRA) request filed by Assemblyman Erik Peterson (R-Franklin). Superior Court Judge Mary Jacobson ruled the statistics sought by the Republican were public records that...

