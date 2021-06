As I concluded this essay, it occurred to me that it corresponds with the sixth year anniversary of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari. He will leave office on May 29, 2023, after completing two four-year terms approved by the constitution. Curiously, in recent weeks, his government has issued direct and indirect alerts about “plans” by yet-to-be-disclosed persons to oust the retired General, from Katsina State, through undemocratic means.