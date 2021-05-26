Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dave Chappelle’s New Documentary Will Close Out the Tribeca Film Festival

By Rebecca Alter, @ralter
Vulture
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh, so that’s what Dave Chappelle was filming last year at his star-studded Ohio shows. Today, the Tribeca Film Festival announced that its Closing Night film screening will be the world premiere of a new documentary from Chappelle, focusing on “the challenges facing his rural town in Ohio during the early days of the pandemic, the emotions erupting across the nation following the Black Lives Matter movement, and the remarkable leadership of the youth in town who started weekly marches and rallies.” In addition to this snapshot of a unique moment in extremely recent American history, the yet-to-be-named documentary will also showcase the socially distanced outdoor comedy shows that Chappelle staged in his neighbor’s cornfield in what came to be known as “Chappelle Summer Camp.” The film is directed by Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, who also directed Chappelle’s 8:46 special last year. “Our film is about courage and resilience, something New Yorkers can relate to,” Chappelle said in a statement. The Tribeca Closing Night screening of the film will take place at Radio City Music Hall, in what will be the first event to be held at the historic venue since it closed its doors for the pandemic.

www.vulture.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribeca Film Festival#Documentary Film#Radio City Music Hall#Star#American#New Yorkers#Chappelle Summer Camp#Premiere#Doors#Black Lives Matter#Today#Early Days#Emotions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
CelebritiesTimes Union

Robin Williams once rapped at San Francisco's Punch Line with Dave Chappelle and Mos Def

Earlier this week, Dave Chappelle released the first episode of a podcast “The Midnight Miracle” alongside cohosts Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli. On “The Tonight Show,” he revealed that the idea was formed when Bey (who performs under the name Mos Def) and Chappelle were sheltering in a basement waiting out a tornado. Each episode will be released on vinyl in addition to streaming, Chappelle said.
Miami County, OHdayton.com

Dave Chappelle’s latest venture: a new podcast

Emmy and Grammy Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle, one of the Miami Valley’s favorite sons, is launching a new podcast, “The Midnight Miracle.”. On May 11, New York Daily News reported on Chappelle’s recent, three-hour-plus podcast interview with Joe Rogan. During the interview, the comedian mentioned his upcoming podcast, which will be co-hosted by Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Dave Chappelle Reveals Why He Doesn’t Use Twitter

To promote his upcoming new podcast Midnight Miracle with Yasin Bey and Talib Kweli, comedian Dave Chappelle stopped by the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night and chopped it up the late night talk host. During their sit down, Dave talked about doing socially-distanced shows outside during quarantine and why he doesn't use twitter. On the subject of Twitter, Chappelle called the social media platform “a bathroom wall” when he was asked by Fallon why he never tweets.
TV & VideosVulture

Watch a Clip of The One and Only Dick Gregory Before Its Juneteenth Premiere

The next time an edgelord whines about “cancel culture,” show them this clip of the literal FBI trying to shut down Dick Gregory. Today, Showtime Documentary Films announced that it has acquired the worldwide rights to The One and Only Dick Gregory ahead of its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival as part of its Juneteenth programming slate. The documentary, directed by Andre Gaines, explores the career and impact of trailblazing political stand-up comedian Dick Gregory, who, in the 1960s and ’70s, married comedy to activism in a way that inspired many comics in the decades that followed. Among those comics are Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Wanda Sykes, who all appear in the documentary, along with footage of Gregory and original music by Black Thought. Ahead of the film’s world premiere and its Showtime premiere on July 4, at 9 p.m. ET, Showtime shared a clip that highlights Gregory’s stand-up sets in 1968, when he was a vocal critic of the Vietnam War, and how the FBI responded.
Musicthelaughbutton.com

Dave Chappelle’s “8:46” is coming out on vinyl from Third Man Records

Here’s some more Dave Chapplle news this morning. Next week will be a year since Chappelle put out his 27 minute special last year, 8:46. In the special, which was taped at one of his outdoor shows in Ohio last year, Chappelle talked about the death of George Floyd and the birth of the BLM movement.
Milwaukee, WIWDEZ 101.9 FM

Comedian Dave Chappelle to Headline Summerfest

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — A shift to September isn’t the only new thing that Summerfest organizers will try this year. For the first time since the American Family Insurance Amphitheater opened a comedian will headline a show on the stage. Dave Chappelle, who rose to fame as the host of...
Moviesgearbrain.com

Tribeca Film Festival features VR and AR for 2021 return

Virtual reality (VR)and augmented reality (AR) movies, experiences and games are coming back to the Tribeca Film Festival for 2021, stories that put people into 360-degree sensory environments replete with sight, sound and tactile feedback. Postponed in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, many shorts and films were moved online,...
Beauty & Fashionnewyorksocialdiary.com

Lights, Camera, Action! 20 Years and counting at the Tribeca Film Festival

Sound is rolling and the Red Carpet is being unrolled — the Tribeca Film Festival is back in person and that is something for the cultural capital of the world to celebrate with great gusto. 20 years ago Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro combined their legendary creative partnership to uplift the spirits of a city devastated physically and emotionally from the ravages of September 11th. Tribeca Film offices were in the shadow of the towers where occupants witnessed firsthand the endless smoke rising from destruction.
Cleveland Jewish News

Documentary on Babi Yar massacre to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa’s documentary film “Babi Yar. Context” has been selected to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in July. The 120-minutes long film is based entirely on archival footage uncovered by Loznitsa, which depicts the events leading up to and the aftermath of the Babi Yar massacre in September 1941. In a period of two days—from Sept. 29-30—33,771 Jewish victims were shot to death by the Nazis and left in a ravine.
Minoritieswashingtoninformer.com

‘Ferguson Rises’ to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

“Ferguson Rises,” the story of a father’s grief and a small town’s defiance that helped spark the Black Lives Matter movement, premieres next week at the Tribeca Film Festival. The June 15 premiere for the film — produced and directed by Mobalaji Olambiwonnu and executive producers Gigi Pritzker, producer and...
MoviesVulture

17 Films You Should See at This Year’s Tribeca Festival

The Tribeca Festival was created in the wake of 9/11, the brainchild of founders — Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff — who were looking to lure people back downtown with an eclectic, hastily assembled lineup that included indies like Roger Dodger and Washington Heights, and also the premiere of Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. On its 20th anniversary, having spent years establishing an identity and gradually spreading above 14th Street, Tribeca once again finds itself taking place in the aftermath of a major trauma. This time, it’s aiming to bring audiences back into a city that’s in the process of reopening, and back to the movies by way of a mix of virtual and outdoor screenings spread out over multiple boroughs.