Dave Chappelle’s New Documentary Will Close Out the Tribeca Film Festival

Oh, so that’s what Dave Chappelle was filming last year at his star-studded Ohio shows. Today, the Tribeca Film Festival announced that its Closing Night film screening will be the world premiere of a new documentary from Chappelle, focusing on “the challenges facing his rural town in Ohio during the early days of the pandemic, the emotions erupting across the nation following the Black Lives Matter movement, and the remarkable leadership of the youth in town who started weekly marches and rallies.” In addition to this snapshot of a unique moment in extremely recent American history, the yet-to-be-named documentary will also showcase the socially distanced outdoor comedy shows that Chappelle staged in his neighbor’s cornfield in what came to be known as “Chappelle Summer Camp.” The film is directed by Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, who also directed Chappelle’s 8:46 special last year. “Our film is about courage and resilience, something New Yorkers can relate to,” Chappelle said in a statement. The Tribeca Closing Night screening of the film will take place at Radio City Music Hall, in what will be the first event to be held at the historic venue since it closed its doors for the pandemic.