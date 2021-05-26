PSN Poll Question: Do You Care If City Game Is Played Anymore?

For the third consecutive season, “The City League Game” between Duquesne and Pitt won’t be played and that streak could go on for a while. During a Zoom Call with local media on Tuesday, Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot said that the game likely won’t be happening anytime soon and went on to say “I doubt if Pitt and Duquesne will play as long as Coach Capel and I are coaches. I’m not going to play at Pitt every year.”