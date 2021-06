ROME (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini has cut Paris Saint-Germain forward Moise Kean and six other players from his provisional squad for the upcoming European Championship. Mancini named a 28-man squad and a further two players will be removed ahead of the announcement of the final 26-man list by the deadline of midnight on Tuesday. Alessio Cragno, Cristiano Biraghi, Manuel Lazzari, Gaetano Castrovilli, Vincenzo Grifo and Giacomo Raspadori have also been left out along with Kean. Italy is in a group with Turkey, Switzerland and Wales for the European Championship. Italy will also host the Czech Republic on Friday in a friendly.