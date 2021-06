As of today, June 1, the world of recruiting has seen several restrictions lifted. This allows, among other things, prospects to begin taking their in-person official and unofficial visits. One recruit who plans to capitalize on this opportunity soon is a five-star commit. Luther Burden, the wide receiver out St. Louis, Missouri, announced via social media he'll be checking out Oklahoma at some point during the June period. While he has yet to finalize a date, simply securing this move is crucial.