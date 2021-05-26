Cruella Review: Emma Stone & Emma Thompson Dazzle in Disney's The Devil Wears Prada

Cruella made its debut in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access over the past weekend, and the 101 Dalmatians prequel has definitely given fans quite a lot to take in. In addition to the immaculate costumes and the inspired performances from its ensemble cast, the actual plot of Cruella has been courting attention in its own right online. Some have argued that the story of the film is much darker than what viewers might usually expect from Disney, but as the film's star recently pointed out, there's probably a good reason for that.