This Code 8 is the 2019 Netflix film. It tells the story of a world in which some people have one of a handful of super powers - fire, electricity, physical force, and some rarer ones like mind-reading. These powered people are cast into society's underclass in a world that's moving toward robotics replacing humans. Previously shut out of conventional work, powered people are now at risk of losing even the low-wage manual jobs like construction day labor that they rely on due to rising use of robots. At the same time, criminals are ramping up production and distribution of Psyke, a powerful drug made from the spinal fluid of powered people. 2.5/5 stars for stringing together some bog-standardard SFnal tropes and not doing anything innovative with them.