Grace Lee McClure Smith has led an incredible life, but it became extra special for her last week. After dropping out of high school at 16 becasue her husband went off to fight in World War II, Grace returned to her high school all these years later to receive an honorary diploma. The kicker? She drove a school bus for 30 years (for that high school!), and she still recognizes many of the former student she drove, some of whom came to the ceremony!