These Rose Print Leggings Look So Similar to J. Lo’s — But Cost 76% Less

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
 16 days ago
Jennifer Lopez heading to the gym in Miami on May 21, 2021. Backgrid/MEGA

Another day, another photo set of Jennifer Lopez heading to the gym. That means it’s another day of workout motivation for Us, and since it’s J. Lo, there’s obviously fashion inspo involved as well. The always fashionable singer/actress walked up to the gym in Miami (where she’s been staying with Ben Affleck) wearing a red hot outfit this time around!

Lopez rocked sneakers, a red bra and a gorgeous pair of leggings covered with red roses. We quickly looked up the pair she was wearing and found they were Niyama Sol leggings. Unfortunately, the $92 price tag was a little steep. Even if we were willing to spend the dough, the leggings were completely sold out everywhere we looked. We were too inspired to let them go though. That’s why we got to searching until we found an unbelievably similar pair in stock — for 76% less!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mrA0_0aC1DoCY00
Jennifer Lopez heading to the gym in Miami on May 21, 2021. Backgrid/MEGA

Get the JOYSPELS Yoga Pants with Pockets and Tummy Control Effect in Red Rose for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

These super popular leggings from Amazon are exactly what we were looking for. Like Lopez’s pair, they have a red rose print blooming out of a darker background, and they are high-waisted with a flattering wide waistband. Want to complete the look? Check out this red sports bra we found!

These leggings have four-way stretch fabric, and even when you’re in full squat mode, they shouldn’t be see-through, so you can work out (or even lounge) comfortably. This fabric is also moisture-wicking, so when you find yourself caught in an ultra-sweaty gym sesh, or even caught in the rain, you won’t have to worry about walking around in soaked clothing afterward!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHXGY_0aC1DoCY00
Jennifer Lopez heading to the gym in Miami on May 21, 2021. Backgrid/MEGA

Another cool feature of these leggings that you won’t notice by just glancing at them is that they have two hidden pockets. There’s one in the front of the waistband that you can use for cards, perhaps, while there’s a big one hidden in the back of the waistband that can probably fit your phone so you can stay hands-free!

We adore the rose version of these leggings, but make sure to check the Amazon page to find more colors, patterns and designs. They’re all priced low with glowing reviews, so don’t be afraid to stock up!

Not your style? Shop more from JOYSPELS here and see more leggings here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

