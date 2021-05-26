Cancel
NHL

Capitals Lick Their Wounds After Playoff Exit

By Christopher M. Gordon
Japers' Rink
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Capitals were a shell of their usual selves during their five-game first-round defeat to the Boston Bruins. On Tuesday, the “why” became a bit clearer. Speaking to the media for the final time before pivoting to the offseason, several of the Capitals’ top players revealed they played through injuries in the playoffs, including Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson, T.J. Oshie and Lars Eller (although Eller and goaltender Vitek Vanecek were the only Capitals’ players to actually miss time due to injury in the postseason).

