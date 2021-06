After somewhat of a breakout performance offensively for the San Diego Padres Monday night, Zach Davies made his return to Petco Park and silenced the Padres in a 7-1 loss. Davies dealt for the Padres in the 2020 season and was a significant part of the large jump the Padres made in the standings from 2019 to 2020. After the Padres traded him to the Cubs this offseason, Davies got off to a rather slow start. He looked like he never lost his 2020 form with six shutout innings while only allowing one hit and striking out four batters. Tuesday’s performance lowers Davies’ ERA to 4.45 on the season, which is now dramatically lower than his ERA which once was above nine late in April.