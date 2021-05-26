SB Nation Reacts: The No-Hitter Boom

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send 30 polls to plugged in fans from each team. Red Sox fans, sign up HERE to join Reacts. It’s no secret that one of the biggest stories in baseball right now is the surge in no-hitters around the league, with seemingly a new pitcher tossing one each and every night. Hell, just this morning Phil tried to predict who on the Red Sox would throw one this year and when. That’s not a normal thing. So it only makes sense that this was the theme of this week’s Reacts poll, along with the weekly confidence poll for the team. Let’s get into it.