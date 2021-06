Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanLive.it are reporting that that AC Milan will look to finally sign a solid back up for Theo Hernandez at left back this summer. A number that has resurfaced from last summer is Junior Firpo from Barcelona who is considered to be a talented youngster and a long term investment. Milan made an approach for him in January this year but the player chose to stay and fight for a place, the situation will likely be different now. The player has not been used under Ronald Koeman and the fact that the Dutchman will remain could be an indicator that Firpo will leave.