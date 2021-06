The Iowa State basketball program is set to welcome its six newcomers to campus this weekend. T.J. Otzelberger and his staff had a busy spring reshaping the roster following one of the program's worst seasons ever. In total, six newcomers are expected to report to campus this weekend. Over the course of the summer, Iowa State will be able to hold team activities for eight weeks. Of course, players can convene on their own for pickup games or lifting sessions, but members of Otzelberger’s staff can’t run those.