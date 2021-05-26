Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House finalizing plans for Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth II

By Jeff Zeleny, Chief National Affairs Correspondent
WRAL
 25 days ago

CNN — The White House is finalizing plans for President Joe Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth II during his first trip abroad next month, a US official said Wednesday. This face-to-face greeting, during which Biden would be joined by first lady Jill Biden, is expected to take place before the President leaves the United Kingdom following the Group of 7 summit and heads to Brussels for a NATO meeting on June 14. He is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladmir Putin on June 16 in Switzerland.

www.wral.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#The White House#The Group Of 7 Summit#Nato#Russian#Buckingham Palace#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Switzerland
News Break
White House
Country
Russia
Related
POTUSCBS News

Biden's dog Champ has died, White House says

The White House on Saturday announced the death of Champ, one of President Joe Biden's dogs. Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in a statement that the 13-year-old German Shepherd "passed away peacefully at home." "He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was...
POTUSWashington Times

Biden describes Queen Elizabeth II as ‘very gracious’ after tea at Windsor Castle

Few figures on the international stage have been in the game longer than President Biden, but one of them is Queen Elizabeth II. Nearly 40 years ago after the two first met when he was a U.S. senator, the British monarch received Mr. Biden as well as first lady Jill Biden at an official ceremony Sunday followed by tea at Windsor Castle, the final stop on his trip to England for the Group of Seven economic summit.
POTUSNPR

Biden Has Private Visit With Queen Elizabeth II, Who 'Reminded Me Of My Mother'

President Biden has become the 13th U.S. president to meet Queen Elizabeth II, holding a private visit Sunday at Windsor Castle. After being greeted under a covered dais in the castle's quadrangle, the president and first lady Jill Biden stood with the queen as the U.S. national anthem was played. Biden then inspected the guard of honor, returned to the dais, and watched a military march before heading inside for tea with the queen in the State Apartments at Windsor Castle.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

The One U.S. President That Queen Elizabeth Never Met

Joe Biden will become the 13th out of the 14 U.S. presidents to meet Queen Elizabeth II during her reign—with just one having not sat down with the monarch. The president will be fresh out of a grueling three days of G7 meetings when he arrives at Windsor Castle for tea on Sunday.
POTUSUS News and World Report

The Latest: Queen Elizabeth II Hosts G-7 Leaders, Spouses

FALMOUTH, England — Queen Elizabeth II has hosted the Group of Seven leaders at an evening reception where Britain’s royals mingled with some of the world’s most powerful politicians. The event, which was closed to most media, saw royals, world leaders and their spouses enjoying drinks at Cornwall’s Eden Project,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Biden meeting with Putin will be “direct” and “candid,” White House communications director says

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said President Biden will be “direct” in his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “He has every intention of having this meeting with President Putin, and what he would say is that he sits down with President Putin not in spite of our differences but because of our differences,” Bedingfield said on CNN’s “New Day,” after a Moscow court designated jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny’s political movement as an extremist network.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Video of Joe Biden Yelling at Reporter, Saying 'I'm Not Confident of Anything,' Goes Viral

Video of President Joe Biden's irked response to a question about the future actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been widely viewed online. Following Wednesday's much anticipated summit with his Russian counterpart in Geneva, Switzerland, Biden snapped back at a question posed by CNN's chief White House correspondent, Kaitlan Collins, about Putin's intentions.
Societycelebratingthesoaps.com

Prince Harry And Meghan’s Spokesperson Alleges “Racist” Royal Could Be In Line For The Throne

British Royal family news reveals when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all with Oprah Winfrey aired, the couple made a lot of accusations against the royal family, but the one that struck the world mostly was that of racism within the royal family’s inner circle. Apparently, according to the couple, an “unnamed” member of the royal family made racist comments about their then-unborn son Archie.
U.K.marketresearchtelecast.com

Queen Elizabeth II remembers King George VI and his beloved Prince Philip on Father’s Day

The Queen isabel II, 95, is greeting all the parents of the world with an emotional post on the social networks of @TheRoyalFamily. Her Majesty, who is alone in her residence at Windsor Castle, wished to pay her a heartfelt tribute at the Father’s day two of the most special men in her life, who are not by her side today, but who she still remembers fondly.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

'Traitors': Rep. Moulton Calls for Greene, Gaetz and Gosar to Be Ousted Over FBI-Riot Theory

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts on Sunday called for Republicans who pushed the false flag FBI-Capitol riot conspiracy theory to be ousted from office. On Monday, right-wing website Revolver News published a new conspiracy theory that the FBI organized the deadly Capitol riot on January 6. Tucker Carlson picked up the theory on Fox News one day later, prompting some GOP lawmakers—including Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona—to promote the theory throughout the week.