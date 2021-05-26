'Tomorrow War': Chris Pratt travels to the future in new trailer

Chris Pratt (R) and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger attend the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in April 2019. Pratt stars in the new trailer for "Tomorrow War" alongside J.K. Simmons, Yvonne Strahovski and Betty Gilpin. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Chris Pratt time travels to the future to help mankind in a losing battle against deadly aliens in the new trailer for Amazon Prime Video's Tomorrow War.

Time travelers from the year 2051 interrupt a soccer game to announce that mankind is on the brink of destruction and that they need more help in the clip released on Wednesday.

Pratt's Dan Forester is ex-military and leaves his family and teaching job behind to join the fight alongside civilians who are also recruited. Dan is shocked to see destroyed cities after arriving in the future.

Dan then later joins forces with his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) and a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) to save Earth.

Tomorrow War, from director Chris McKay, is coming to Amazon Prime Video on July 2. Zach Dean penned the script. Betty Gilpin also stars.