5/25 AEW Dark results: Starr’s review of Brian Cage vs. Sonny Kiss, Bear Bronson vs. Joey Janela, Angelico vs. Ryzin, Preston “10” Vance vs. Dillion McQueen, Dante Martin vs. Jason Hotch, Nick Comoroto vs. Duke Davis
AEW Dark (Episode 90) Excalibur welcomed us to Dark and was joined by Taz on commentary…. 1. Duke Davis vs. Nick Comoroto. Comoroto hit a powerslam and a powerbomb for the quick victory. Nick Comoroto defeated Duke Davis via pinfall. Briar’s Take: Your typical enhancement match with Comoroto getting the...prowrestling.net