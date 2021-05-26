5/25 AEW Dark results: Starr’s review of Brian Cage vs. Sonny Kiss, Bear Bronson vs. Joey Janela, Angelico vs. Ryzin, Preston “10” Vance vs. Dillion McQueen, Dante Martin vs. Jason Hotch, Nick Comoroto vs. Duke Davis

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The third Double or Nothing PPV event will be taking place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. There is no one match that serves as an obvious draw, instead relying on the overall strength of the card to draw interest. This is not to say that there won’t be anything that may end up being memorable moment. The continued existence of the Inner Circle is at stake in a Stadium Stampede match, and all of the titles are on the line. With there being a surprise entrant for the Casino Royale match, do we see someone from another company step through the “forbidden door”? And as always, there is the tiresome question of whether CM Punk debuts THIS TIME.