US bakery Kodiak Cakes sells majority stake to PE firm L Catterton
Kodiak Cakes, a US bakery business, has given up a majority stake to Connecticut-based private-equity investor L Catterton. Headquartered in Park City, Utah, Kodiak is led by co-founder and CEO Joel Clark, while Cameron Smith, another co-founder, is the company's president. Existing shareholders Sunrise Strategic Partners and Trilantic North America, which invested in the business in 2016, will continue to hold a minority stake, along with the founders and management team.www.just-food.com