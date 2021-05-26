US bakery Kodiak Cakes sells majority stake to PE firm L Catterton

Garrett Leight is poised for major expansion thanks to a new partner and a significant financial investment. The founder of Los Angeles-based Garrett Leight California Optical has sold a majority stake in his business to The Untitled Group, a newly formed investment platform specializing in emerging consumer brands. The $20 million investment from New York-based Untitled will create some financial breathing room for the brand and set GLCO on a path to growth in the U.S. and beyond.