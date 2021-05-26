Cancel
Park City, UT

US bakery Kodiak Cakes sells majority stake to PE firm L Catterton

By Simon Harvey
just-food.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKodiak Cakes, a US bakery business, has given up a majority stake to Connecticut-based private-equity investor L Catterton. Headquartered in Park City, Utah, Kodiak is led by co-founder and CEO Joel Clark, while Cameron Smith, another co-founder, is the company's president. Existing shareholders Sunrise Strategic Partners and Trilantic North America, which invested in the business in 2016, will continue to hold a minority stake, along with the founders and management team.

