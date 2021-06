A new gray wolf pack has established itself in northern California, retaking a part of the vast territory that the species used to inhabit. The fledgling Beckwourth pack has set down roots in Plumas county, near the California-Nevada border, the California department of fish and wildlife (CDFW) reported Wednesday. Its three members include LAS12F, a two-year-old female wolf born in California, and two others. Wildlife officials are tracking and analyzing the feces of wolves in the region in an effort to identify the lineage of these wolves.