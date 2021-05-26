Four dead in early morning I-95 crash outside Richmond
RICHMOND (AP) – State Police say they’re investigating a report of a gunshot heard — and two guns recovered at the scene of an Interstate 95 crash outside of Richmond where four people died and two were hurt. Police say the crash happened around 2am at the Route 301 overpass in Henrico County near Exit 82. Police say a northbound sedan ran off the road and hit the guardrail along the median. The sedan then hit a southbound Tesla, which hit a van that was part of an active highway work zone.wina.com