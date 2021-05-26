Dave Chappelle’s New Documentary to Close Tribeca Film Festival

“Dear Mr. Brody” isn’t as formally daring as writer-director Keith Maitland’s documentary debut, “Tower,” but it nonetheless boasts plenty of nonfiction flourishes — most notably, dramatic recreations of some of the thousands of unopened letters that were sent to Michael Brody Jr. in 1970 after the 21-year-old promised that he’d give away $25 million to anyone and everyone who asked. Brody’s wild Warholian 15 minutes of fame are the nominal center of attention of this fascinating doc, which has gotten considerable documentary exposure in a pandemic year (it would have premiered at Tribeca’s 2020 edition, had that event not been canceled). Yet its most fascinating focus are those typed and handwritten correspondences, which allow for a poignant, multifaceted investigation of universal dreams, desires and heartbreaking struggles.