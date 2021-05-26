Ranking The 10 Best Characters In Better Call Saul

One of the most popular shows of all time, The Vampire Diaries is filled with amazing characters loved by all. But do you know who’s the most popular of them all?. The Vampire Diaries is based on the supernatural characters (and some humans too) and is full of sorts of drama and thrill and lots of twist. The series is 8 seasons long and is based on a novel of the same name written by L.J. Smith. The 1st season released in 2009 and ever since that fans have always loved it. The trio of Salvatore brothers (Damon and Stefan) and Elena have made a place in our hearts that’s to be replaced. Throughout the series, there were certain characters be it vampires, witches, werewolves, hybrid or human, one or the other was always in trouble and had to be saved or was planning or plotting something. Let’s do a quick recap on how popular the characters were during the show.