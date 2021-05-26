Ranking The 10 Best Characters In Better Call Saul
When Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould decided to create a spinoff to the iconic crime drama, Breaking Bad, very few people thought that taking Walter White's shady lawyer and giving him a backstory would eventually turn into a show that can go head-to-head with its predecessor in quality and intrigue. Fast forward to the final season of Better Call Saul, hopefully arriving in early 2022, and you have not only Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman as a seminal character from the prequel, but many other characters who will live on forever as legendary additions to the TV canon.