The TCU Horned Frogs are about to lose their long-time baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle, who is set to leave for Texas A&M, according to a report from D1Baseball.com. TCU baseball is coming off a Big 12 Tournament Championship just this past week under Schlossnagle. However after a 41-19 record this season, the Frogs suffered a shocking loss in the NCAA Regionals this past weekend. During his career, Schlossnagle guided the Frogs to three Big 12 regular season titles, 15 NCAA tournament appearances, seven Super Regional appearances, and five College World Series appearances, including four-straight from 2014-17.