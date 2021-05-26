Battle Creek Public Schools honors seniors with car parade
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Public Schools district honored its seniors on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 with a morning car parade. “There will be about a line of 30 to 40 cars driving through neighborhoods honking, blowing airhorns, there is going to be one guy with a loud obnoxious speaker just trying to celebrate our kids," Autumn Felder, Special Education Teacher Consultant at Battle Creek Central High School, said. "We really want the community to come out.”wwmt.com