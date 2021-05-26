Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: May 26

There were 11 new cases of COVID-19 -- slightly above a lower 7-day average -- reported this morning in the West Piedmont Health District. The Virginia Department of Health also recorded 3 new hospitalizations of 5 p.m. Tuesday, and that total is about the same as the 7-day average too. There were no new deaths reported. Henry County, with 4 cases and a hospitalization, led the report. Franklin County and 3 and 1, respectively, and Martinsville -- which had the other hospitalization -- and Patrick County each had 2 new cases. The 7-day average actually went down to 9, and the rate per 100,000 is at 6.8. And the 14-day rate per 100K fell below 100, to 95.12. There have been only 11 days this month when cases totaled more than 10. Hospitalizations are averaging 2 per day over the past 7 days.