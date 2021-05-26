Cancel
Reversing globalisation 'threatens economic resilience'

By Tim Wallace
Telegraph
 16 days ago

Reversing or slowing globalisation could make Britain more vulnerable to future recessions because trading economies tend to be more resilient to downturns, according to a new study from a Bank of England economist. Shortages of goods such as semiconductors as well as vaccine export controls have heightened a sense of...

www.telegraph.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Models#Economic History#Globalisation#Uk#Global Economies#Economic Recession#Global Markets#Global Trade#Bank Of England#Resilience#Global Turmoil#Global Decoupling#Trading Economies#Productivity#Safe Trade Openness#International Openness#Innovation#Disruption#Nationalism#Recessions
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
Economyfinextra.com

BIS opens fourth Innovation Hub in London

The Bank for International Settlements has opened its third innovation hub in London. Established in 2019 to support exploratory work into new frontiers in financial technology, BIS Innovation Hub Centres are already in place in Hong Kong, Singapore and Switzerland. The Hub’s work programme is currently focused on six areas:...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Mining, healthcare stocks boost FTSE 100 as economy strengthens

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 11 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index edged higher on Friday, helped by gains in mining and healthcare stocks, while a record annual jump in domestic economic output in April strengthened views of a stronger recovery from the pandemic-driven disruption last year.
EconomyTelegraph

Britain shakes off fears of post-Brexit trade collapse

The UK shrugged off fears of sustained post-Brexit trade disruption as imports from outside the EU hit a record high in April and trade with the bloc recovered further. Britain imported £20.1bn of goods from beyond the EU in April, the most on records going back to 1997, according to the Official for National Statistics.
BusinessLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Shares rise as market forgets inflation fears

(Alliance News) -Â London stocks charged ahead on Friday after a fat US inflation reading was shrugged off as temporary ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting. The FTSE 100 index was up 45.81 points, or 0.7%, at 7,133.99 on Friday at midday. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index was up 110.04 points, or 0.5%, 22,718.80. The AIM All-Share index was up 0.2% at 1,248.69.
Businessbusinessnewswales.com

Survival Instinct of Entrepreneurs will Drive Economic Recovery

The survival instinct of entrepreneurs will drive economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Founder & CEO of Moonworkers, a cloud-based HR software for SMEs. With the UK’s vaccination programme continuing at pace and Chancellor Rishi Sunak announcing significant incentives for investment in business over the next two...
AgricultureThe Conversation

Deforestation is driven by global markets

The world is at a crossroads, as humanity tries to mitigate climate change and halt biodiversity loss, while still securing a supply of food for everyone. A recent study in Nature Communications shows that global demands for commodities, especially in connection with agricultural development, are the main drivers of land use change in the global south.
Public HealthBBC

UK economy lags behind other countries in Covid recovery

The UK's recovery from the damage caused by the Covid pandemic lagged behind other big economies in the first three months of 2021. Economic output was 8.7% below pre-pandemic levels at the end of 2019, said the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Overall, the economic output of the...
Businesspharmaceutical-technology.com

World economy faces fast but uneven recovery – leading macroeconomic influencers

The World Bank calls for a wider distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to low-income economies, citing that policymakers will need to address the lingering effects of the pandemic and take urgent steps for a green, inclusive, and resilient recovery. John Ashcroft. John Ashcroft, a lawyer and former governor of Missouri and...
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

Leading investors urge governments to end support for fossil fuels

Investors controlling $41tn (£29tn) in assets have called for governments around the world to end support for fossil fuels and set targets for rapid reductions in carbon emissions to limit the damage from global heating. The 457 investors, who hold almost a third of world’s assets under management, signed a...
EconomyBusiness Insider

CGTN: An open China is a boon to global economy

BEIJING, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Over 1,000 global brands including Swatch of Switzerland, Swarovski of Austria, Shiseido of Japan and America's Tesla gathered at the first China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital of south China'sHainan Province in May. With a large host of business, trade, invention and...
Economyssir.org

Research to Build Resilient Social Economy Ecosystems in Europe

Our current economic, ecological, and social tensions attest to the urgency of fundamentally transitioning the way in which we organize economic activity and its relationship to society. Through a variety of initiatives in many different sectors of activity—work integration, social finance, short supply chains, recycling, personal services, collaborative economy, culture, and many others—citizens, private sector actors, and public officials are discovering new opportunities to promote societal goals. But these initiatives not only open up new activities that create jobs; through their values, they inspire trust among citizens and public authorities, contribute to the institutional plurality of our economic systems, and open the door to citizen involvement, participation, and empowerment. And although the social and ecological transition we need cannot fully take place without deep systemic transformations at the macro level, initiatives like these contribute to the evolution of production processes and consumption patterns.
EconomyWorld Bank Blogs

The disciplining effect of supervisory scrutiny in the EU-wide stress test

Since the financial crisis, stress tests have become an important supervisory and financial stability tool. Against this background, a question is whether stress tests contribute to financial stability by promoting risk reduction in the banking sector as recent evidence suggests. Stress tests offer deep insights into banks’ vulnerabilities to supervisors and the public through an intense supervisory process. In a recent paper, we show that higher supervisory scrutiny led to a disciplining effect for banks that were part of the 2016 EU-wide stress test, coordinated by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and conducted by the European Central Bank (ECB).
WorldStreet.Com

IMF Says Hong Kong's Financial System Resilient To Future Shocks, Cautions Property Valuations And Deep China Links As Potential Risks

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Hong Kong's financial system remains resilient to future financial shocks and crises even after a challenging two years that saw the city's economy experience its worst contraction on record. In its latest financial system stability assessment, the international organisation's executive directors found the main...
BusinessThe Independent

Delay to ending lockdown would hit UK economic recovery – business group

A delay to the planned lifting of lockdown on June 21 would “materially” hamper Britain’s economic recovery from the pandemic, a major business group has warned. The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said the economy is in a “temporary sweet spot”, but there would be a big threat to the outlook from any Government move to push back the lockdown road map, as well as from rising inflation.