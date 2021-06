I got a chance to try out Mandan's newest pizza place this week and it did not disappoint. Introducing Fotza Mozzaroni Pizzeria. Located inside Midway Lanes bowling alley. I've always been a bit of a pizza connoisseur. There was certainly something unique about this pizza pie. To me, the tomato sauce is a make or break kind of deal with any pizza. I really liked the taste of the sauce, it was kind of sweet and spicy if that makes sense? The rest of the toppings were good as well. There was something about the parmesan cheese on this pizza, and it had a garlic kick that was just perfect. They also have beer on tap.