Overwatch's New "Large Feature" Will Be Revealed Very Soon

For a pilot, it is a daunting task indeed to fly an aeroplane. The pilot has got the responsibility of many lives when they take charge in the flight cockpit. From the moment your flight takes off to the time when it is en route, flying above the sky and finally landing, all the responsibility comes under them. As a result, we often think about the cool experience of flying but not what goes inside the cockpit. For the flight enthusiasts in us, Microsoft is back with the Microsoft Flight Simulator. In the game, players get a real life-like experience of flying an actual flight and get the experience of working under several conditions. The game works in a realistic setting of topography, where gamers get the feeling. Along with that, the game would be featuring major updates, provide the latest experience to the gamers. In this article, we discuss another Flight Simulator update.