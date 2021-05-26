Overwatch's New "Large Feature" Will Be Revealed Very Soon
While Blizzard is spending a lot of time and energy on Overwatch 2, the studio is not yet finished supporting the original game. Overwatch game director Aaron Keller, who recently took over for Jeff Kaplan, said during a Reddit AMA (via Rock Paper Shotgun) that fans of the original Overwatch have "several exciting things" to look forward to. One of these is a "large feature" that should be announced before long. When it will be added to the game, however, is another story.www.gamespot.com