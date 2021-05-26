Cancel
This Classic Movie Inspired Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

By Jessica Reyes
Cover picture for the article

"Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart" puts several twists on the series' typical formula, including the addition of a new character from an alternate dimension. In the new game, Ratchet and Clank accidentally get separated in a world-hopping incident and end up in an alternate dimension where Ratchet doesn't exist. Instead, Rivet has taken his place. Marcus Smith, creative director for "Rift Apart," has cited the 1946 Christmas classic "It's a Wonderful Life" as the unlikely inspiration for the plot.

