This Classic Movie Inspired Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

It's not unusual for well-known streamers to live together, and one of the most popular examples of this is the OfflineTV house. Living with other content creators has its benefits, but some streamers still decide to branch off and live on their own. Despite toying with the idea of moving back in to the home she previously shared with fellow members of OfflineTV, Pokimane has decided to fly solo for a while. In a recent stream with Mizkif, popular streamer Pokimane announced some details about her new living situation and why she didn't want to go back to the OTV house.