Monticello Man Sentenced for Riot Related Bank Arson

(KNSI) – A Monticello man will spend just over two years in prison for his role in torching a Wells Fargo bank in Minneapolis last May. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says May 28th, 22-year-old Alexander Heil was charged in August for conspiracy to commit arson after the bank was set ablaze during riots that erupted following the death of George Floyd. Heil told police, on May 28th, he threw items on the fire with the intent of getting the building to burn faster.