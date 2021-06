So you don’t want the Ford F-150, there are still two American Trucks that might strike your fancy. Chevrolet is one of the oldest names in trucks and for decades, the Silverado served as the second-bestselling truck and vehicle in the United States, trailing only the Ford F-Series. The Ram brand is technically the newest name in trucks, having come about in 2009 when the Dodge Ram lineup was transitioned to its own brand. Since then, Ram sales have grown tremendously, allowing the trucks once known as Dodges to surpass the Chevrolet Silverado for the second-place spot in North American truck sales and overall sales.