Rome Woman Arrested for Allegedly Leaving 2-Year-Old Home Alone

A man wanted on charges including attempted murder in New York City was taken into custody by Utica Police during a traffic stop. Officers say they pulled over a vehicle near Sunset Avenue and Court Street because the vehicle had an illegal state of Texas temporary license plate. The out of state, illegal plates are something Utica Police say they've seen more and more of recently, and actually issued a public warning to drivers about the plates last month. Police say when officers asked for the identity of the driver and passenger, the passenger gave them a 'clearly fictitious name'. However, another officer at the scene was able to clearly identify the man as 33-year-old Travis Eddington, a current resident of Utica.