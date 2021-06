For someone who was born and raised in the fast-paced, cosmopolitan hub of Hong Kong, the artist Carla Chan is surprisingly influenced by nature in her work. “Nature was not part of my daily life back in Hong Kong,” says the 32-year-old. “I avoided being in or surrounded by nature at every point, due to my phobia of insects.” However, her curiosities had other plans. “My vision of nature evolved during my first [trip] to the North of Sweden, when I discovered a remote place where the contrast of scale and space was very present. ‘The power of nature’ itself was so dominant that it led me to create art about nature and my emotional attachment to it.”