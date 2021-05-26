Cancel
Little Island, the $260 Million Floating Park, Welcomes First Visitors

By Elena Gorgan
Auto Evolution
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Island is just that, a small man-made island on the Hudson River, where once Pier 54 stood. It is a floating park built by the The Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation and, because of it, nicknamed Diller Island. As of May 21 this year, it is officially open to the public.

Kewaunee, WI101 WIXX

Kewaunee Welcomes Visitors Again To Historic Vessel

KEWAUNEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It’s an iconic vessel, which has been part of Kewaunee’s harbor for 75 years. After a COVID-19 closure last year, the Tugboat Ludington is open again for tours, and the boat also has a history, dating back to World War II. Mayor Jason Jelinek tells FOX...
Minnesota StateOnlyInYourState

Swim, Hike, And Explore An Island At The Little-Known Lake Shetek State Park In Minnesota

If you’re a Minnesota nature lover, you’ve likely explored the state’s most popular parks. North Shore parks such as Gooseberry Falls and Tettegouche draw many visitors. But there are many other regions to discover! One often overlooked part of Minnesota is its southwestern corner. But even this quiet region, far from the state’s largest cities, is home to some beautiful state parks. For example, Lake Shetek State Park is home to hiking trails, a swimming beach, and even a unique island to explore. If that sounds good to you, read on below to learn more about this little-known state park.
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

Milano welcomes foreign visitors

Milano is ready to welcome you back. Starting May 15, borders are open to EU (and Schengen) citizens and UK residents. Visitors coming to Milano won’t have to quarantine or be subjected to any travel restrictions, as long as they prove they either had an EU-approved Covid-19 vaccine, recovered from the disease, or tested negative 48 hours prior to coming into Italy. Since late April, cafés, bars, restaurants, museums and shops have been open. The Milanese are enjoying city parks, outdoor dining and evening aperitivos. The city is springing back to life, and a certain euphoria is starting to take hold, while a flurry of events and inaugurations occur in every neighborhood. Symbol of this renaissance was the re-opening of La Scala for a live audience of 500 spectators, who saw famed directors Riccardo Chailly and Riccardo Muti directing the Scala Orchestra playing a selection of the theater’s immortal arias.
Travelnativesunnews.today

Little Big Horn Battlefield Visitor’s Center reopens

CROW AGENCY, Mont. – On May 24, 2021 Little Big Horn Park Superintendent Wayne Challoner. Announced that the park visitor center is now re-opened. Due to COVID-19, the Center has been closed for over a year. “This means that people traveling far and wide to see this sacred ground can...
Travelparadisecoast.com

Chokoloskee Island Park and Marina

Looking to get away for a few days? A week? A month? Forever? Come stay with us at Chokoloskee Island Park and Marina. Spend the night in one of our 1 or 2 bedroom rentals, or bring your own RV or tent to stay in one of our campsites. Stop in the marina store to pick up your ice, bait, and any tackle you may need. Then use the boat ramp on our property to make your next fishing trip nice and simple. Lodging, supplies and launch all on the same property. The only way we could make it any easier would be to go out and catch the fish for you. Interested in exploring the 10,000 islands but don't have a boat of your own? No problem, we have a number of fishing guides that will pick you up right here from our marina. Not interested in fishing but still want to get out on the water? We can do that too. Walk right around the corner to Historic Ted Smallwood's store and and hop on one of the 10,000 islands boat tours that they offer. Would rather go on an Airboat ride in the everglades than explore the mangrove islands? Sounds good, we are short distance from Airboat tours on the Barron river or Grasslands tours offered in the Big Cypress National Park. Mainly want to see some of the wildlife? Head out and hike one of the trails nearby, or visit one of the animal sanctuaries just a few minutes away. Really we are the perfect Home Base to experience everything the Everglades National Park and 10,000 Islands have to offer. So give us a call to setup your perfect Everglades Adventure today.
Food & DrinksEater

What to Eat, and What to Avoid, at Little Island

A cynic might complain that Little Island is a calculated part of a tourist runway extending from the Whitney Museum to Hudson Yards via the High Line, intended to strew dollars all along the route and ramp up the value of real estate on either side. But the view of the new 2.4-acre pier-based park was impressive as I approached by a bridge under a massive arch, through which could be seen winding paths and meandering stairways interspersed with colorful flower beds and trees. The pathways wend their way upward, providing dramatic views along the way. Little Island rises to a height of 64 feet on mushroom-shaped pylons at 14th Street, making for one of the more unique sights along the river. As a giant sculpture, it’s a complete success. But what about as a culinary destination?
TravelPosted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Kiptopeke State Park Debuts New Visitor Center

Visitors to Virginia’s Kiptopeke State Park, at the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, have long enjoyed its outdoor facilities. These include the delightful beach as well as the boat ramp, campsites, cabins, fishing pier, and hiking trails. Now, there is an indoor addition that helps explain what you might encounter in the water or along the trails.
Lifestylegoodmorninggloucester.com

Visitor Welcome Center at Stage Fort Park

If you haven’t been to the Visitor Welcome Center at Stage Fort Park recently, you haven’t been there yet! It’s been reopened and refurbished following pandemic restrictions and it’s quite lovely. Definitely worth a stop especially if you have company coming to town. It is staffed by vounteers like myself and run by the wonderful Carol Mondello on behalf of the City . Stop down and say hello (PS my shift is Thursday morning and I would love to meet you).Open 9 AM to 6 PM (except on Sunday closes at 5)
New York City, NYmymodernmet.com

Photographers Capture NYC’s Newly Opened ‘Little Island’ Park

An incredibly unique park is now open for visitors in New York City. Little Island, designed by Heatherwick Studio and Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects, is a nature getaway and peaceful retreat for city dwellers after a difficult approval and construction process that took about eight years. The project is one of the first parks to open following the COVID-19 pandemic and is sure to help reintroduce the city to enjoying public space.
Travelparadisecoast.com

Everglades National Park, Gulf Coast Visitor Center

This welcome center operated by Big Cypress Natural Preserve tells the story of the Big Cypress Swamp and the diverse ecosystems and public lands that make up the Western Everglades. Check out the nature walk in the bag of the center that overlooks a mangrove-lined waterway. Manatee, alligators, birds and other wildlife may be spotted. The center hosts the annual Swamp Heritage Festival each year in early December.
Lifestylethebaffler.com

Escape from Little Island

It’s a hot Saturday night in late May and, like many others, I’m desperate to get onto Little Island, the new $260 million park suspended above the Hudson River on Manhattan’s West Side. Across the glittering surface of the water, what looks like a cluster of concrete mushrooms supports a tree-dotted, 2.4-acre landscape. Lit from below and glowing ominously, it suggests a vision of the future that has been passé for several decades now. “Dubai on the Hudson,” New York Times architecture critic Michael Kimmelman offered on Twitter. “A park on stilettos.” From where I stand, it looks like one of those mini-golf courses created for binge-drinking adults.
Manhattan, NYMinneapolis Star Tribune

The new Little Island park floats over the Hudson River, just off Manhattan

A whimsical new park that appears to float on pilings above the Hudson River has opened to the public just off the Manhattan shoreline. The new park, called Little Island, was built with $260 million from the foundation of Barry Diller, the former 20th Century Fox CEO, and his wife, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. Little Island's flowers, trees and performance spaces rest on 132 concrete pots that the park's creators call tulip pots. The pots are set on pilings of different heights, so that paths wind through the 2.4-acre park at a gentle, rolling grade. The park is reachable by two bridges. Diller, also a major donor to the nearby High Line, has spoken of Little Island as an enchanted forest or a visit to Oz. "All of it is an oasis of everything fun, whimsical, playful that we can conjure," he says in a video on the park's website.
Travelgoldrushcam.com

National Park Service Encourages Visitors to Plan Like a Park Ranger this Summer

May 29, 2021 - WASHINGTON — Just in time for Great Outdoors Month, the National Park Service today unveiled a top-ten list of visitation tips encouraging members of the public to Plan Like a Park Ranger this summer. Visit go.nps.gov/planlikeaparkranger for national park ranger insider tips for great national park adventures.