Little Island, the $260 Million Floating Park, Welcomes First Visitors

Milano is ready to welcome you back. Starting May 15, borders are open to EU (and Schengen) citizens and UK residents. Visitors coming to Milano won’t have to quarantine or be subjected to any travel restrictions, as long as they prove they either had an EU-approved Covid-19 vaccine, recovered from the disease, or tested negative 48 hours prior to coming into Italy. Since late April, cafés, bars, restaurants, museums and shops have been open. The Milanese are enjoying city parks, outdoor dining and evening aperitivos. The city is springing back to life, and a certain euphoria is starting to take hold, while a flurry of events and inaugurations occur in every neighborhood. Symbol of this renaissance was the re-opening of La Scala for a live audience of 500 spectators, who saw famed directors Riccardo Chailly and Riccardo Muti directing the Scala Orchestra playing a selection of the theater’s immortal arias.