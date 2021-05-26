Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

A Record Holder Astronaut and a GT Champ Embark on a Private Flight to Space

By Cristina Mircea
Auto Evolution
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first female commander on the International Space Station (ISS) and a champion GT racer will share the same spacecraft in a private mission to the Space Station, planned by Axiom Space. Peggy Whitson was a NASA astronaut for 22 years and holds the record for spending the most time...

www.autoevolution.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Industry
Houston, TX
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peggy Whitson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Axiom Space#Astronaut#Flight Time#Race#Record Time#Iss Science#Spacex#Private Missions#End To End Missions#Officer#Researcher#Scientific Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

NASA Approves Asteroid Hunting Space Telescope to Continue Development

NASA has approved the Near-Earth Object Surveyor space telescope (NEO Surveyor) to move to the next phase of mission development after a successful mission review, authorizing the mission to move forward into Preliminary Design (known as Key Decision Point-B). The infrared space telescope is designed to help advance NASA’s planetary defense efforts by expediting our ability to discover and characterize most of the potentially hazardous asteroids and comets that come within 30 million miles of Earth’s orbit, collectively known as near-earth objects, or NEOs.
Aerospace & Defensevernamagazine.com

China to launch 1st astronauts to space station with Shenzhou-12

China rolled out a Long March 2F rocket Wednesday in preparation to send the Shenzhou-12 shuttle and three astronauts to a orbiting space station module. The Long March 2F rocket was vertically transferred to its pad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) reported Wednesday.
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

NASA selects new science investigations for future moon deliveries

As NASA continues plans for multiple commercial deliveries to the moon's surface per year, the agency has selected three new scientific investigation payload suites to advance understanding of Earth's nearest neighbor. Two of the payload suites will land on the far side of the moon, a first for NASA. All three investigations will receive rides to the lunar surface as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services, or CLPS, initiative, part of the agency's Artemis approach.
Venus, FLwmfe.org

A Planetary “Triple Crown” As Third Mission To Venus Announced

NASA is calling it a triple crown moment for Venus as a third mission was selected to head to one of Earth’s closest planetary neighbors. The announcement of a European Space Agency spacecraft call EnVision launching to Venus makes three missions now heading to the second-closest planet to the sun.
Melbourne, FLspacecoastdaily.com

NASA to Collaborate on European Space Agency’s New Venus ‘EnVision’ Mission

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The European Space Agency announced the selection of EnVision as its newest medium-class science mission. EnVision will make detailed observations of Venus to understand its history and especially understand the connections between the atmosphere and geologic processes. As a key partner in the mission,...
AstronomySpace.com

China's Mars rover Zhurong spotted from space by NASA orbiter (photos)

A sharp-eyed NASA spacecraft has given us a bird's-eye view of China's first Mars rover. The HiRISE camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) snapped a shot of the Chinese rover, called Zhurong, on June 6, about three weeks after the wheeled robot touched down with its stationary lander on the vast Red Planet plain Utopia Planitia.
Astronomysandiegouniontribune.com

Venus hotter than ever: 3rd new robotic explorer on horizon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Venus is hotter than ever, with a third new robotic explorer on the horizon. A week after NASA announced two new missions to our closest neighbor, the European Space Agency said Thursday it will launch a Venus-orbiting spacecraft in the early 2030s. Named EnVision, the orbiter will attempt to explain why Venus is so “wildly different” from Earth, even though the two planets are similar in size and composition.
Aerospace & Defensenewsverses.com

NASA designs new spacesuits for subsequent lunar mission in 2024

People have explored the infinite abyss past Earth’s environment for over half a century. When astronauts discover the huge expanse of outer house, they should put on high-tech spacesuits to guard them from the frigid circumstances of the cosmos. Hollywood films have glamorized the enduring go well with, its design...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

NASA's Perseverance rover begins 1st science campaign on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover has kicked off its highly anticipated science campaign with a Red Planet road trip. The car-sized Perseverance landed inside Mars' 28-mile-wide (45 kilometers) Jezero Crater on Feb. 18. The six-wheeled robot's first few months on the Red Planet were devoted primarily to performing health and instrument checkouts and documenting the pioneering flights of NASA's Ingenuity helicopter, which traveled to Mars on Perseverance's belly.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Space Foundation Selects NASA JPL Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Flight Team To Receive 2021 John L. ’Jack’ Swigert Jr. Award for Space Exploration

Space Foundation, a nonprofit advocate organization founded in 1983 for the global space ecosystem, is proud to announce the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) Mars Ingenuity Flight Team as the recipient of the 2021 John L. "Jack" Swigert Jr. Award for Space Exploration. The NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has proven itself a milestone in aviation and aeronautics history by performing the first flight of a powered and controlled aircraft on another planet, allowing observation of Mars from an aerial perspective, and enabling the collection of data about conducting flight in a challenging atmosphere.
Aerospace & DefenseESA Blog Navigator

N° 17–2021: ESA selects revolutionary Venus mission EnVision

The mission was selected by ESA’s Science Programme Committee on 10 June as the fifth medium-class mission in the Agency’s Cosmic Vision plan, targeting a launch in the early 2030s. “A new era in the exploration of our closest, yet wildly different, Solar System neighbour awaits us,” says Günther Hasinger,...
Cape Canaveral, FLNorthwestern University

Grad Set to Launch with SpaceX

With Northwestern graduation just days away, senior Lauren Simitz’s aerospace career is poised to take flight. Later this month, Simitz will head to Cape Canaveral, Florida, where she will join SpaceX as an associate engineer. Simitz, who is a double major in chemical engineering from and Earth and planetary sciences, fell in love with jet propulsion after interning at SpaceX between her junior and senior years. Before that experience, she planned to pursue a career in the oil and gas industry — a more typical career path for a chemical engineer.
Astronomycasscountyonline.com

Microscopic Superheroes to Help Protect Astronaut Health in Space

Last Updated on June 8, 2021 by Solar System Ambassador Pam Roller. Here’s an update from our local Solar System Ambassador Pam Roller:. Find out why NASA is sending water bears into space!. Click the link to read the article and watch a brief video clip. This chubby, microscopic, eight-legged...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Week

NASA's return to Venus

NASA announced last week that for the first time in more than 30 years, it is sending not one, but two missions to Venus. What does the space agency hope to accomplish?. Yes. In 1962, Venus became the first planet to be explored by a spacecraft, when NASA's Mariner 2 flew by, sending back information about the planet's atmosphere and recording its temperature for the first time. The then-Soviet Union also took an interest in Venus, and beginning in the 1960s sent several probes to the planet. Its Venera 13 probe made history when it landed on the surface of Venus in 1982. Due to the hostile environment, the probe was only able to handle about two hours on the planet before it succumbed to the intense heat and pressure, but the probe did capture photos of Venus' surface and a recording of atmospheric wind noises. Seven years later, NASA sent its Magellan spacecraft to orbit Venus.
Missouri StateMissourinet

(AUDIO) Missouri astronaut talks about recent space mission

One year ago, Missouri astronaut Bob Behnken was in space as part of a historic mission. Behnken, who grew up in St. Louis County, piloted the first commercial space launch with astronauts aboard and the first U.S. space mission in nearly a decade. He is settling in after returning home...
Charlotte, NC13newsnow.com

Jeff Bezos going to space on Blue Origin flight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week, we learned that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is going to space, and pretty soon, he won't be alone. Sending regular folks into space will likely start happening a lot more often than you think and space tourism could finally be launching into reality. Let's connect...
Aerospace & DefenseDOT med

Astronauts to perform cardiac ultrasound in outer space

Research has shown that outer space has a negative impact on the cardiovascular system of astronauts. Now, researchers in Israel plan to assess these specific effects in a new study that will be conducted on an upcoming mission and incorporate handheld ultrasound and artificial intelligence. Overseeing it will be the Israeli Aerospace Medicine Institute (IAMI), the Israel Space Agency and the Ramon Foundation.