A Record Holder Astronaut and a GT Champ Embark on a Private Flight to Space

NASA announced last week that for the first time in more than 30 years, it is sending not one, but two missions to Venus. What does the space agency hope to accomplish?. Yes. In 1962, Venus became the first planet to be explored by a spacecraft, when NASA's Mariner 2 flew by, sending back information about the planet's atmosphere and recording its temperature for the first time. The then-Soviet Union also took an interest in Venus, and beginning in the 1960s sent several probes to the planet. Its Venera 13 probe made history when it landed on the surface of Venus in 1982. Due to the hostile environment, the probe was only able to handle about two hours on the planet before it succumbed to the intense heat and pressure, but the probe did capture photos of Venus' surface and a recording of atmospheric wind noises. Seven years later, NASA sent its Magellan spacecraft to orbit Venus.