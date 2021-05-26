Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Annie’ Actress Lois De Banzie Dies At 90

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sztf4_0aC1Bpld00
  • Lois De Banzie is dead at age 90.
  • She was best known for her appearance in the 1982 film ‘Annie.’
  • Her family reported that she died back on April 3rd.

Actress Lois De Banzie, who was best known for portraying Eleanor Roosevelt in the 1982 movie musical Annie, has died at the age of 90. Her family confirmed her death in the San Francisco Chronicle, but did not release a cause of death. They stated that she died back on April 3rd.

“Her most notable stage performance was in ‘Mornings at Seven,’ for which she received a Drama Desk Award and a Tony Award nomination,” her obit says. “Among her diverse screen roles were performances in ‘Annie,’ ‘Dunston Checks In,’ and ‘Sudden Impact.’ Her wit and humor will be much missed.”

Remembering Lois De Banzie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLtSc_0aC1Bpld00
ANNIE, Lois De Banzie, Albert Finney, Aileen Quinn, Edward Herrmann, 1982, (c) Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

De Banzie also appeared in other films such as Tootsie (1982), Sudden Impact (1983), Arachnophobia (1990), and Sister Act (1992). In terms of her TV work, she appeared on the TV series Generation, Cheers, Home Improvement, and Who’s the Boss? She will be greatly missed.

Rest in peace.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lois De Banzie
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film#Wit#Sudden Impact#Family Drama#Cause Of Death#Best Drama#Dunston#Tootsie#Obit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Just In: ‘Mayberry R.F.D.’ Star Arlene Golonka Dies At 85

Actress Arlene Golonka dies at age 85. She had been suffering from Alzheimer’s. Golonka was best known for her role in ‘Mayberry R.F.D.’. It has been reported that Mayberry R.F.D. actress Arlene Golonka has passed away at the age of 85. Not only did she appear in Mayberry R.F.D. but also appeared in its predecessor, The Andy Griffith Show. She had resided in Palm Desert, California until her death from complications of Alzheimer’s.
Los Angeles, CAarcamax.com

'Face/Off' actress Romy Walthall dead at 57

Film and TV actress Romy Walthall, whose decadeslong career included a role in the classic action flick “Face/Off” and appearances on popular series such as “The X-Files,” has died. Walthall died in Los Angeles on May 19, her son told Variety. The actress had suffered sudden cardiac arrest. After beginning...
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Romy Windsor: Actress Died at 57

When Romy Windsor started acting in the early 1980s, it didn’t take long for her career to start gaining traction. She quickly showed that she was capable of lighting up both the big and small screens although her movie roles are what she became best known for. Some of her most noteworthy credits include Face/Off and Camp Nowhere. Throughout her career, Romy’s work touched millions of people all over the world. Needless to say, there was a huge wave of sadness when news broke that Romy had passed away in May of 2021. She was just 57-years-old at the time of her death, and the announcement was very unexpected.
CelebritiesPosted by
Syracuse.com

‘The Voice’ winner; ‘Annie’ actress dies; new DMX song with Buffalo rappers; more: Buzz

Cam Anthony is the winner of “The Voice” season 20. The 19-year-old singer from Philadelphia was crowned on Tuesday night, marking the eighth win in a row for Coach Blake Shelton. “It’s amazing that, after 20 seasons, that God put this artist not only in my life, but on this show,” Shelton told ET. “He needed this opportunity, we needed this opportunity to have someone like him.” Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler finished in second place, followed by Team Blake’s Jordan Matthew Young, Team Nick’s Rachel Mac and Team Legend’s Victor Solomon.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Actor Charles Grodin dies at 86

May 18 (UPI) -- Actor, writer and talk show host Charles Grodin died Tuesday at age 86. Grodin had been battling bone marrow cancer. Grodin's son, Nicholas, told both The New York Times and TMZ of his father's death. Grodin died in his Wilton, Conn., home surrounded by wife Elissa and their family.
Celebritieswkml.com

Actor Gavin MacLeod, of ‘Love Boat’ Fame Dies At 90

TV actor Gavin MacLeod, known for his TV roles in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Love Boat, has died. He was 90. According to Variety, MacLeod died in the early morning on May 29. No cause of death was given, but MacLeod’s health had declined in recent months.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

'The House Of Usher' Star Romy Walthall Dies At 57

The actress' son, Morgan Krantz confirmed the news. Actress Romy Walthall, who was known for her roles in "The House Of Usher" and "Face/Off," passed away at the age of 57 on May 19 in Los Angeles. The actress was also known by her stage name Romy Windsor. The cause...
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesPosted by
Closer Weekly

Greta Garbo's Great-Nephew Reveals What the Actress Was Really Like

“I want to be alone.” Ever since Greta Garbo uttered that line in Grand Hotel, it’s become an essential — and enduring — part of her mystique: the beautiful screen goddess who had no desire for attention. Back in 1927, the Swedish-born actress told Photoplay magazine, “I detest crowds, don’t like many people.” And 31 years after her death at age 84, she’s still known as the world’s most glamorous misanthrope.