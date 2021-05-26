Cancel
Memphis, TN

The Lab School of Memphis

By WREG Staff
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoi Morrison is a mother of four that has made it her mission to amplify the voices of Black children and provide them with a quality education. Now, she’s expanding her effort and opening up The Lab School of Memphis.

