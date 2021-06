The filmmaker has advocated for movies as theatrical experiences, but now his company has aligned with the streaming giant. In the battle of theatrical vs. streaming, Steven Spielberg always came down firmly on the side that movies belong on big screens before large audiences, not exclusively at home on viewers’ televisions. The maker of E.T., Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Schindler’s List obviously carries immense weight when it comes to defining what counts as a movie—and what doesn’t. So, his remarks years ago sparked intense debate and disagreement, especially about whether streaming movies should be eligible for Oscars.