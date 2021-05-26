Amazon Acquires James Bond Studio MGM for $8.45 Billion
Jeff Bezos has shaken some loose change from his pockets for a massive deal in which Amazon has acquired James Bond studio MGM for $8.45 billion. The 007 franchise is the crown jewel amongst the more than 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows that Amazon is adding to its Prime Video catalog, such as Silence of the Lambs, Rocky, and The Hobbit franchise. (As Indiewire points out, classic MGM titles like The Wizard of Oz and Gone with the Wind are not part of today’s transaction, as they were sold to Turner in the mid-1980s.)consequence.net