Virtual Front Engine Corvette C8 Sounds and Looks Blasphemous Even With ZR1 Cues
If not for the game-changing success of the eighth-generation version of “America’s sports car,” people would still have no issue buying a very traditional Chevy Corvette. You know, one sporting the classic V8 up front, not in a midship position like today. But General Motors clearly made the right call, and now just about everyone wouldn’t want the LT2 anywhere else than tucked behind the rear glass.www.autoevolution.com