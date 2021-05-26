Virtual Front Engine Corvette C8 Sounds and Looks Blasphemous Even With ZR1 Cues

The C8 Corvette is a marvel with its affordable price, insane power, easy driving, and exotic looks. For the 2022 model year, it gets some changes that might not be noticeable to the average human (except for the new paint colors, which we'll get into later. Not much in terms of performance and styling has changed with the 2022 Corvette Stingray, which will enter its third year of production for the mid-engined C8 generation, but there are some noteworthy improvements and additions.