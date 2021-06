Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions (“DAS”), today announced it has raised $90 million in Series D funding. SoftBank Vision Fund 2* led the round, with participation from Eight Roads Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Dragoneer Investment Group, F-Prime Capital and Cisco Investments. Whatfix has now raised $139.8 million to-date and the company’s valuation has increased three times in the past 15 months. The company plans to use the funding to continue growing its stronghold in the U.S. market while accelerating global expansion into new markets such as Asia Pacific and Europe. In addition, Whatfix will invest the funds in product innovation focusing on artificial intelligence (AI), enterprise solutions, and providing personalized experiences.