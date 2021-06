The new 11-inch iPad Pro is here, and it brings plenty of upgrades over the previous generation device. While it doesn’t come equipped with a MiniLED display like the 12.9-inch variant, the latest 11-inch iPad Pro is jam-packed with features. It’s powered by the same silicon that runs the MacBook Pro – Apple M1 – and it now supports 5G, a Thunderbolt port, and more. It comes with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU with next generation Neural Engine and up to 16 gigs of RAM. If you are planning to buy one or upgrade to the latest one, you might want to get a keyboard case to be more productive. We’ve compiled a list of the best keyboard cases for the iPad Pro 11-inch.