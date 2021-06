IDK about you, but we're still freaking out over the possible reconciliation of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Ever since her breakup with Alex Rodriguez, Bennifer has been making a comeback as they were spotted in Big Sky, MT, back in May and in Los Angeles shortly after. While we went down memory lane to look at some of J Lo's most iconic outfits from the time, we realized that Ben's style was also a total early 2000s vibe. In fact, we kind of wish he'd rewear some of his outfits now.