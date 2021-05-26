Cancel
Internet

Facebook, Instagram Will Now Let You Hide 'Like' Counts

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 17 days ago

If you post a photo to social media and you don't know how many people liked it, did you really post it?. Instagram and Facebook users can now find out. Beginning Wednesday, those on both services will be able to hide the numbers that show how many people liked their posts and photos.

