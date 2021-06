Bugatti in collaboration with its official watch partner Jacob & Co. has released some of the most stunning car-themed mechanical timepieces over the last couple of years, including the newest Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon that came out earlier this month. But it looks like the French hypercar manufacturer is also interested in exploring beyond what is perceived as traditional. In a surprising move, Bugatti has announced a line of premium smartwatches in collaboration with wearables manufacturer VIITA. The collection is made of three watches named after different limited-edition variants of the Chiron: The Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Le Noire, and Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Divo. The trio of round-screen wearables are currently being funded via Kickstarter and will be available in limited numbers.