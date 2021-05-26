Cancel
Sullivan County, NY

Air Quality Alert issued for Sullivan by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Sullivan AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM Wednesday TO 10 PM Wednesday The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality health advisory for the following counties Sullivan. Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an air quality index value of 100 for ozone. The air quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern. When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician. For additional information, please visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website at, https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at 800-535-1345.

alerts.weather.gov
Sullivan County, NY
Sullivan, NY
#Ozone#Pollution#Air Quality Alert#Aqi
