Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is the official Western release of the much-loved Phantasy Star Online 2 MMO. Because of that, many new players are going to be joining this massive and incredible world. That being said, it shouldn’t be surprising that this RPG has some strange mechanics. The subclasses of Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis are extremely important for character progression and endgame content. Knowing which one works well for your build is going to matter a lot! This guide will go over all of the nine base classes in PSO2: New Genesis and talk about the benefits of each of them.