Game company Ubisoft has officially revealed the release date of Far Cry 6 with new trailers and new details about it. Players will be taking on the role of Dani Rojas, which can either be a woman or man, and will join the revolution to liberate the people of Yaran from the oppressive rule of dictator Anton Castillo and his young son Diego. The former is played popular actor Giancarlo Esposito while the latter is played by Anthoy Gonzalez known for his film Coco.