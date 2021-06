Being a lifeguard, a staple of summer employment, has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic, as there is a shortage of lifeguards across the nation and on Long Island. The Lynbrook Municipal Pool in Greis Park is short staffed for the summer but expects to operate with business as usual. “Luckily we did have many people return for staff this year but we’ve been facing a shortage ... so we have been struggling a little bit with our scheduling,” Lifeguard supervisor Carolyn Berghorn said. “... We are understaffed right now by at least 10 guards but hopefully those numbers will fill out about halfway through the summer.”